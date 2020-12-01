National Pollution Control Day 2020 | Ill effects of Bhopal Gas Tragedy| Oneindia News

In India, National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2nd, to remember the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and avert another disaster like it in the future.

This year will be 36 years since the horrifying incident at the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal.

The ill effects of the toxic gas leak survive in children and adults to this day.

