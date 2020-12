Crash Into Pole Sparks Fire On Topanga Canyon Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s - Published 8 minutes ago Crash Into Pole Sparks Fire On Topanga Canyon The crash took out power to the area and has the canyon road shut down in both directions. Suzanne Marques reports. 0

