Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:43s - Published
F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver

Pandemic causing problems for NFL in Week 12

 In this week's Tuesday Morning Quarterback, coronavirus is continuing to spread through the NFL and college football, threatening the outlook for both leagues..
CBS News
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. It means his dream to match a record number of victories this season is now out of reach. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

 Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.
CBS News
Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain aftertesting positive for coronavirus. The seven-time Formula One world champion isin isolation after his positive result was announced on Tuesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Fittipaldi to replace Grosjean at Haas for Sakhir GP [Video]

Fittipaldi to replace Grosjean at Haas for Sakhir GP

Fittipaldi to make F1 debut in place of Grosjean

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:55Published
F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash [Video]

F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 603 to 59,051 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 603 to 59,051

The Government said 59,051 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of November 30, a rise of 603 from the day before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Bipartisan group of lawmakers roll out $908 billion COVID relief plan

 The proposal would provide relief to state and local governments, small businesses and jobless Americans.
CBS News
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month [Video]

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

COVID overwhelming hospitals in multiple states

 Multiple regions in the U.S. are reporting that hospitals are filled to capacity with COVID patients. (Dec. 1)
 
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Anthony Hamilton and Ryan Day out of UK Championship after positive Covid-19 tests

Anthony Hamilton and Ryan Day are forced to withdraw from the UK Championship after testing positive...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Autocar