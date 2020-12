This robot chef serves Chinese school lunches Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published 42 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:22s - Published This robot chef serves Chinese school lunches A Shanghai school is using a bright yellow robot to prepare and serve dishes in its canteen in an effort to improve food safety. 0

