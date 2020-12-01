Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:44s - Published 3 weeks ago

Teen gives back with fundraiser for hospitalized kids

During a hospital stay in 2016, Caden Henderson received an old teddy bear from his mother Jill Henderson.

Knowing how the stuffed animal made him feel, Caden was inspired to start "Caden's Teddy Bears" to help bring comfort to other children.

"His passion continued because he wanted to give back to every single in the hospital and they raised money to buy teddy bears," said Diane Evans, the director of child life at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.

To donate, please visit: cadengivesback.com