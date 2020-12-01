World AIDS Day: resources redirected towards fighting Covid-19

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 603 to 59,051 The Government said 59,051 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of November 30, a rise of 603 from the day before.

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19 Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.

George Clooney had to exit Steven Soderbergh film to keep family safe George Clooney had to drop out of Steven Soderbergh's latest movie to make sure he didn't bring Covid-19 home and infect his asthmatic son.

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day In a bid to create awareness among people about AIDS, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art on World AIDS Day at Odisha's Puri beach on December 01. The theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is "Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility". December 01 marked as World AIDS Day every year.

India's progress in HIV prevalence and mortality is noteworthy, but a lot needs to be done to meet the SDG commitment of ending the AIDS epidemic.

In a pandemic, when policy falls short, people die. Amid the growing Covid-19 pandemic and the continuing HIV pandemic, this is clearer today than ever before...

World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic Amid the pandemic, the World Health Organisation is also urging governments not to forget measures to curb HIV infections.