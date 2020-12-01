World AIDS Day: resources redirected towards fighting Covid-19

In a bid to create awareness among people about AIDS, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art on World AIDS Day at Odisha's Puri beach on December 01. The theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is "Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility". December 01 marked as World AIDS Day every year.
COVID-19 may be top of mind these days - but today on Dec. 1 - we're taking time to recognize World AIDS Day. It's a time of awareness, bringing attention to the HIV epidemic and remembering those who..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:39Published