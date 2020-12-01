Global  
 

World AIDS Day: resources redirected towards fighting Covid-19

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:19s - Published
World AIDS Day: resources redirected towards fighting Covid-19
World AIDS Day: resources redirected towards fighting Covid-19

World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the pandemic, the World Health Organisation is also urging governments not to forget measures to curb HIV infections.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:05Published

This World Aids Day the global response to HIV stands on a precipice

 In a pandemic, when policy falls short, people die. Amid the growing Covid-19 pandemic and the continuing HIV pandemic, this is clearer today than ever before...
WorldNews

World AIDS Day: Progress in HIV control but still a long way ahead for India

 India's progress in HIV prevalence and mortality is noteworthy, but a lot needs to be done to meet the SDG commitment of ending the AIDS epidemic.
DNA
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day [Video]

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day

In a bid to create awareness among people about AIDS, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art on World AIDS Day at Odisha's Puri beach on December 01. The theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is "Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility". December 01 marked as World AIDS Day every year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Bringing light to recognize World AIDS Day [Video]

Bringing light to recognize World AIDS Day

COVID-19 may be top of mind these days - but today on Dec. 1 - we're taking time to recognize World AIDS Day. It's a time of awareness, bringing attention to the HIV epidemic and remembering those who..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:39Published
World Aids Day 2020: What is the theme, signifance and history of this day|Oneindia News [Video]

World Aids Day 2020: What is the theme, signifance and history of this day|Oneindia News

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. World Aids Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is spread by a virus called human..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
Houston County Health Department to provide free HIV testing [Video]

Houston County Health Department to provide free HIV testing

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- December 1 marks the 32nd anniversary of World AIDS Day. To recognize the national observance, health officials from the North Central Health District are..

Credit: WMGTPublished