Queen and Philip to spend Christmas at Windsor Castle

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle andnot Sandringham for the first time in decades, Buckingham Palace has said.


Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have returned to Windsor Castle together,ready for England’s second national lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes. Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch, PrinceWilliam said he had been inspired to take on environmental causes by the Dukeof Edinburgh and Prince of Wales. Prince Philip was closely involved with theWorld Wildlife Fund for several decades, and Prince Charles has often spokenabout his concern over climate change.

CEO of The Good Grief Trust, Linda Magistris, discusses coping with grief inthe run up to Christmas and ahead of National Grief Awareness Week on 2-8December. It comes as St Paul’s is launching its online memorial book'Remember Me' and at least 40 other buildings across the UK are confirmed tolight yellow on the 8th in a mark of respect and support to the bereaved. Formore information visit: https://www.thegoodgrieftrust.org/

A very musical Christmas (starring David Guetta and YUNGBLUD)

 Musicians including David Guetta, YUNGBLUD, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Tom Grennan share their Christmas plans. (Dec. 1)
 
Penguins at ZSL London Zoo got into the Christmas mood as they were treated to a fishy advent calendar.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after her stay at Sandringham, whilethe Duke of Edinburgh has remained on the Norfolk estate. Buckingham Palaceconfirmed the monarch, 94, has arrived at the Berkshire royal residence, whereshe retreated in March for her safety ahead of lockdown. Philip, 99, has spentmuch of his retirement so far at his cottage Wood Farm in the sanctuary of theSandringham estate.

 While many have been binge watching the fourth season of “The Crown”, many viewers have been in awe of Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of former British prime..
 Want the royal treatment? Try Queen Elizabeth II's newest Gin with ingredients from her royal residence's gardens.
 Queen Elizabeth II has granted Russian-British media mogul Yevgeny Lebedev the title of “Baron of Hampton and Siberia,” according to the British..
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary byreleasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchessof Cambridge’s children. The colourful homemade gift was created by PrinceGeorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and is emblazoned with the number73 which pops out from the front of the card.

The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.

 Behind the scenes on the hit Netflix drama as Somerleyton Hall in Suffolk becomes Sandringham.
The Queen's royal Christmas will be a very different affair this year.Traditionally, the royal family descend en masse to the Sandringham estate fora festive stay with the monarch. But, like the rest of the nation, the Queenand her relatives will have to carefully chose who to have in their Christmasbubble, and where to stay.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will spend Christmas at Windsor, rather than at Sandringham as...
New rules in the UK, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, prohibit more than three households celebrating together so Queen Elizabeth has been forced to call off her usual large family gathering.

The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are celebrating 73 years of marriage on Friday and the palace has released a new picture taken at Windsor Castle

The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set..

