TikTokers visit site of missing monolith and find something even more sinister Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:01s - Published 1 minute ago TikTokers visit site of missing monolith and find something even more sinister A mysterious metal monolith was discovered in the desert in southeastern Utah.However, before scientists had a chance to figure out where the structure came from or why it was there, it disappeared.According to a video by TikTok user @serg.boy, video, they drove 15 hours to see the monolith, only to realize that it had already been moved.There’s something curious about @serg.boy’s video, though.As user @proudviking pointed out, there appears to be some sort of creature lurking in the background of the video.Since it’s TikTok, it’s likely that @serg.boy manipulated the video or had a friend dress up to look like something otherworldly 0

