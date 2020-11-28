Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to Give Back This #GivingTuesday

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
How to Give Back This #GivingTuesday

How to Give Back This #GivingTuesday

How to Give Back This #GivingTuesday.

Since starting in 2012, #GivingTuesday has been the charitable milestone in the midst of holiday shopping.

Here are some ways to give back this holiday season.

Frontline Foods tackles two problems at once: keeping restaurants open while feeding frontline workers.

Best Friends partners with shelters to provide resources and foster networks for dogs and cats while working towards non-kill by 2025.

The Wilderness Society aims to protect public lands from wildfires and developments.

Donations will be matched three times this #GivingTuesday.

Direct Relief works with public health authorities and nonprofits to provide medical supplies to communities and hospitals around the world.

.

Kiva pairs donors with borrowers to help strengthen small businesses by funding microloans to impoverished people


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bank earnings this week should show if wave of expired mortgage deferrals are being paid back

Monday's fiscal update gave us a pretty good look at how much red ink has been spilled on the...
CBC.ca - Published

Millennial Money: Be effective with your generosity in 2020

If you’re fortunate enough to be able to donate money this year, plenty of causes need your...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Teen gives back with fundraiser for hospitalized kids [Video]

Teen gives back with fundraiser for hospitalized kids

During a hospital stay in 2016, Caden Henderson received an old teddy bear from his mother Jill Henderson. Knowing how the stuffed animal made him feel, Caden was inspired to start "Caden's Teddy..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:44Published
This Day in History: Rosa Parks Ignites Bus Boycott [Video]

This Day in History: Rosa Parks Ignites Bus Boycott

This Day in History: , Rosa Parks Ignites Bus Boycott. December 1, 1955. “The mother of the civil rights movement,” Parks was jailed in Montgomery, AL, for refusing to give up her seat on a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
Gun stores prepare for one of the busiest days amid already busy year [Video]

Gun stores prepare for one of the busiest days amid already busy year

Like many small businesses, Action Impact firearms wondered how busy Black Friday would be this year. Their worry however wasn’t due to a lack of customers.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:59Published