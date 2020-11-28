How to Give Back This #GivingTuesday
How to Give Back This #GivingTuesday.
Since starting in 2012, #GivingTuesday has been the charitable milestone in the midst of holiday shopping.
Here are some ways to give back this holiday season.
Frontline Foods tackles two problems at once: keeping restaurants open while feeding frontline workers.
Best Friends partners with shelters to provide resources and foster networks for dogs and cats while working towards non-kill by 2025.
The Wilderness Society aims to protect public lands from wildfires and developments.
Donations will be matched three times this #GivingTuesday.
Direct Relief works with public health authorities and nonprofits to provide medical supplies to communities and hospitals around the world.
Kiva pairs donors with borrowers to help strengthen small businesses by funding microloans to impoverished people