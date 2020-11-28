How to Give Back This #GivingTuesday

How to Give Back This #GivingTuesday.

Since starting in 2012, #GivingTuesday has been the charitable milestone in the midst of holiday shopping.

Here are some ways to give back this holiday season.

Frontline Foods tackles two problems at once: keeping restaurants open while feeding frontline workers.

Best Friends partners with shelters to provide resources and foster networks for dogs and cats while working towards non-kill by 2025.

The Wilderness Society aims to protect public lands from wildfires and developments.

Donations will be matched three times this #GivingTuesday.

Direct Relief works with public health authorities and nonprofits to provide medical supplies to communities and hospitals around the world.

.

Kiva pairs donors with borrowers to help strengthen small businesses by funding microloans to impoverished people