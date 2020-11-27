Trump Has Raised $150-Million To Fight Election Fraud

Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising.

The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud.

The New York Times published a similar report on Monday, but put the number at $170 million.

Business Insider reports that's the amount raised since Election Day is about double the amount that one of Trump's main PACs raised during September, its best month.

The Trump campaign sent hundreds of emails in November, asking supporters to donate as the president fights the results of the 2020 election.