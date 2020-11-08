Global  
 

Young entrepreneur designs socially-friendly face masks

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Socializing may have just gotten easier!

When Jesse Weinstein graduated from San Diego State University earlier this year, he already had a business idea in mind, but when the pandemic hit, he quickly pivoted his original idea and re-invented it by creating "Social Coverings," which are comfortable, sustainable face masks designed with an opening for consuming beverages.

"We came up with this idea so it's like, you're grabbing a drink with your friends, you could use a straw through it and still be safe," said Weinstein, the founder of Social Coverings.The company prides itself on the masks being made in Los Angeles.

To buy, visit: socialcoverings.com

