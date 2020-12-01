Retail expert discusses Debenhams collapse

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dr Steve McCabe, retail and business expert at Birmingham City University,discusses the collapse of Debenhams following similar news for Arcadia onMonday.


Debenhams is to start a liquidation process after JD Sports confirmed it hadpulled out of a possible rescue deal, putting 12,000 workers at risk. The 242-year-old department store chain said its administrators have "regretfully"decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers "forall or parts of the business".

British department store retailer Debenhams is to be liquidated after failing to find a buyer, administrators FRP Advisory said on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports.

Debenhams is to start a liquidation process after JD Sports confirmed it haspulled out of a possible rescue deal, putting 12,000 workers at risk. The 242-year-old department store chain said its administrators have "regretfully"decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers "forall or parts of the business".

