Retail expert discusses Debenhams collapse

Reaction as Debenhams set to close all stores for good



Debenhams is to start a liquidation process after JD Sports confirmed it hadpulled out of a possible rescue deal, putting 12,000 workers at risk. The 242-year-old department store chain said its administrators have “regretfully”decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers “forall or parts of the business”.

