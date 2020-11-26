'The Young And The Restless' Reaches 12,000 Episodes

Something Good: 'The Young & The Restless' Celebrates 12,000 EpisodesPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Mikey have a preview of "The Young & The Restless" milestone 12,000th episode!
Baltimore Buzz: Young And The Restless Celebrating 12,000 EpisodesBaltimore Buzz: Young And The Restless Celebrating 12,000 Episodes
Tricia Cast, Lauralee Bell Talk 'The Young And The Restless'Tricia Cast is back as Nina Webster for another string of "The Young and the Restless" episodes, and while speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, she teases what to expect from her return. Plus,..