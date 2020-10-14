Man sentenced 50 years to life for 2019 Happy Valley murder

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

The man convicted of murdering his roommate in Happy Valley in 2019 was sentenced to 50 years to life on Monday.

This is video from his sentencing in february of last year.

Last month "michael patrick o'connell" was found guilty of first degree murder of his roommate - "adam mancebo."

That was after shasta county officials say he admitted to shooting and killing his roommate with a 12-gauge shotgun after an argument.