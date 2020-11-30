Global  
 

Amazon Sales Reach Record-Breaking Numbers Amid Holiday Shopping Season.

The retail giant didn't release any specific numbers, .

But Adobe Analytics data showed an impressive surge in online spending from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

According to the data, sales on Thanksgiving day increased about 22% compared to last year, hitting $5.1 billion.

Black Friday sales jumped to $9 billion.

Cyber Monday sales are expected to amount to between $10.8 and $11.4 billion.

Those figures would make this year's Cyber Monday the largest online shopping day in American history.

While Covid-19, the elections and uncertainty around stimulus packages impacted consumer shopping behaviors and made this an unprecedented year in ecommerce ... , Taylor Schreiner, a director at Adobe Digital Insights.

... we expect to see continued, record-breaking ecommerce sales from now until Christmas, Taylor Schreiner, a director at Adobe Digital Insights


