Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020
Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020
Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020.
On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year.
.
Rapper Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist globally, with more than 8.3 billion streams in 2020.
.
Following him are Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.
.
Billie Eilish was Spotify’s most-streamed female artist globally for the second year in a row.
.
She is followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey.
.
The Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights” was the most-streamed song of the year, with almost 1.6 billion streams globally.
.
In second place is Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” followed by Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” .
Bad Bunny took home another top spot with ‘YHLQMDLG.’ It received over 3.3 billion streams making it the most-streamed album globally.
The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours,’ Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding,’ Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ and Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ rounded out the top five.
.
In the United States, Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ was the most-streamed album.