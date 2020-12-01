Facebook Oversight Board announces first six cases for review

Former Leeds Rhino player, Kevin Sinfield, is running seven marathons over seven days for his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow. It is to raise money for the 38-year-old who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year. The Leeds Rhinos director of rugby is aiming to raise £77,777 in support of both Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. The number seven was most associated with Burrow throughout his playing career. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A woman who began taking puberty blockers when she was 16 before "de-transitioning" has said she is "delighted to see that common sense has prevailed" after a landmark High Court ruling. Keira Bell, 23, took legal action against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, which runs the UK's only gender identity development service for children, arguing that children cannot properly consent to taking puberty blockers. Report by Thomasl.