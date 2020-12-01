Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny this holiday season!

When Gloria Williams first met Oprah she was her manicurist at the HARPO Studios in Chicago.

“I was doing a pedicure on Oprah and I thought of the name Footnanny and she loved it,” Gloria told Localish.

“She loved it so much she did a tweet and after she did the tweet, the feedback I got from the tweet was so valuable.” Gloria relocated to Los Angeles when production on the Oprah show came to an end in 2011 to focus on launching her Footnanny business which not only aims to pamper with in-person visits but also provides a line of at-home treatments that make the perfect holiday gift.

“If your feet feel good, your entire body feels good,” she told Localish.

Visit www.footnanny.com for more.