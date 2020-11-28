The Mysterious Monolith in Utah Has Disappeared and Reappeared in...Romania?
The Mysterious Monolith in Utah Has Disappeared and Reappeared in...Romania?
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
A mysterious monolith appeared, then disappeared, in rural Utah | Utah Department of Public...
The Verge - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph • BBC News • NPR • Newsday • Upworthy • Newsmax • SBS
The mysterious monolith that was discovered – and then disappeared – in Utah's remote Red Rock...
USATODAY.com - Published
1 day ago
The metal monolith, planted by unknown sources in the Utah desert at some point before last week, has...
Mashable - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
Newsday • Upworthy
Related videos from verified sources
Breakdown Movie Plot synopsis: A mysterious virus has wiped out much of the worlds population, with the remaining sick being corralled in quarantine zones, as one man fights to find a cure to save humanity, and.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:00 Published 3 days ago