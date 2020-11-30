Global  
 

Laverne Cox Was the Target Of a Transphobic Attack in Los Angeles

Video Credit: Hello Giggles - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Laverne Cox Was the Target Of a Transphobic Attack in Los Angeles

Laverne Cox Was the Target Of a Transphobic Attack in Los Angeles

Both she and her friend are safe, but the attack left her "shocked and triggered."


