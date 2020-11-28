Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs

Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs

MPs have backed the new system of coronavirus tiers for England as BorisJohnson survived the threat of a significant revolt from Conservative rebelsto pass the restrictions.

The support paves the way for 99% of England toenter the toughest Tier 2 and 3 restrictions when the second national lockdownends on Wednesday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Emotional Matt Hancock tells MPs of death in his family from Covid-19 [Video]

Emotional Matt Hancock tells MPs of death in his family from Covid-19

Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather died aftercatching Covid-19. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within hisfamily as he concluded the six-hour debate on the new tier restrictions to beimplemented in England from Wednesday to replace the national lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Matt Hancock fights back tears in Commons [Video]

Matt Hancock fights back tears in Commons

Health Secretary Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather caught Covid-19 in Liverpool and died on November 18. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within his family as he concluded the six-hour debate on the new tier restrictions to be implemented in England from Wednesday to replace the national lockdown. He told the Commons: "In my family, as in so many others, we've lost a loving husband, a father, a grandfather to this awful disease". The Health Secretary added "from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you to everyone in Liverpool for getting this awful virus under control". "It's down by four-fifths in Liverpool", he continued, "that's what we can do if we work together in a spirit of common humanity. We've got to beat this, we've got to beat it together." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published
MPs approve new Covid tiers to replace nationwide lockdown [Video]

MPs approve new Covid tiers to replace nationwide lockdown

Tougher tier restrictions will come into force in England after MPs voted to approve the new Covid-19 regulations by 291 votes to 78, a majority of 213. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published

Fauci: COVID-19 will continue unless "overwhelming majority" take vaccine

 In a Facebook live stream with Mark Zuckerberg, Fauci said Americans should be vaccinated if they want to be "part of the solution" to the pandemic.
CBS News

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

MPs back England’s tougher coronavirus tier system

 The restrictions will start at 00:01 GMT after MPs backed the plan by 291 votes to 78.
BBC News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

PM fends off questions from his party over tier system [Video]

PM fends off questions from his party over tier system

Boris Johnson has attempted to ease concerns from fellow Conservative MPs over the incoming Covid tier system. MPs are due to vote on new restrictions, but the Prime Minister is facing a possible revolt from Tory backbenchers who are displeased with regional lockdown plans. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published
PM announces financial support for 'wet-pubs' [Video]

PM announces financial support for 'wet-pubs'

Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
'Wet pubs' to receive £1,000 of support amid coronavirus controls [Video]

'Wet pubs' to receive £1,000 of support amid coronavirus controls

Boris Johnson has announced to MPs that all “wet pubs” which do not serve foodwill receive £1,000 to “recognise how hard they have been hit” by Covidcontrols during what would typically be their busiest time of year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published
Cabinet meet ahead of Commons Covid tier vote [Video]

Cabinet meet ahead of Commons Covid tier vote

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with Cabinet ministers ahead ofTuesday’s vote in the Commons on the proposed post-lockdown changes, with aresult due in the evening. The Government is expected to win the vote on thenew rules – which are due to come into effect the following day – after Laboursaid it would abstain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson writes to Tory MPs in bid to quell rebellion over coronavirus tiers

Boris Johnson has written to Conservative MPs offering them a second vote on the coronavirus tier...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

PM departs Number 10 for Commons vote [Video]

PM departs Number 10 for Commons vote

The Prime Minister has departed Number 10 ahead of MPs voting on the latest Covid-19 regulations. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published
Boris Johnson's cabinet meet ahead of Commons vote [Video]

Boris Johnson's cabinet meet ahead of Commons vote

Boris Johnson's cabinet have met ahead of the Commons vote on new Covid regulations. MPs will vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England after the country comes out of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:11Published
Labour will abstain vote on Covid tier restrictions [Video]

Labour will abstain vote on Covid tier restrictions

Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published