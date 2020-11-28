Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs

Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather died aftercatching Covid-19. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within hisfamily as he concluded the six-hour debate on the new tier restrictions to beimplemented in England from Wednesday to replace the national lockdown.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather caught Covid-19 in Liverpool and died on November 18. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within his family as he concluded the six-hour debate on the new tier restrictions to be implemented in England from Wednesday to replace the national lockdown. He told the Commons: "In my family, as in so many others, we've lost a loving husband, a father, a grandfather to this awful disease". The Health Secretary added "from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you to everyone in Liverpool for getting this awful virus under control". "It's down by four-fifths in Liverpool", he continued, "that's what we can do if we work together in a spirit of common humanity. We've got to beat this, we've got to beat it together."
Tougher tier restrictions will come into force in England after MPs voted to approve the new Covid-19 regulations by 291 votes to 78, a majority of 213.
Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with Cabinet ministers ahead ofTuesday’s vote in the Commons on the proposed post-lockdown changes, with aresult due in the evening. The Government is expected to win the vote on thenew rules – which are due to come into effect the following day – after Laboursaid it would abstain.
Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday.