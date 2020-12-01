Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get in the holiday spirit with these super realistic 3D projections — Future Blink

Video Credit: Mashable Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Get in the holiday spirit with these super realistic 3D projections — Future Blink
Bring the holiday light show home.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Get in the holiday spirit with these super realistic 3D projections — Future Blink

Digital decoration company AtmosFX makes animated projections that can bring the holiday light show...
Mashable - Published