CDC committee to vote on vaccine guidelines
A CDC advisory committee is deciding who will be first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
CDC Advisor committee emergency meeting for vaccineThe CDC Advisor committee has called an emergency meeting about COVID vaccines.
Federal Health Officials Stress Following COVID Guidelines Is A Matter Of Life Or DeathCBS4's Laura Podesta reports on the White House Coronavirus Task Force's first briefing in months.
Midmorning With Aundrea - October 8, 2020 (Part 1)(Part 1 of 4) President Trump is trying to lobby for a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day, but new guidelines from the CDC have made that almost impossible.