The Finale of 'The Undoing' Drew Biggest One-Night Audience on HBO | THR News
The finale of 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an HBO series in more than a year.
This Month Will Bring 2020's Biggest Meteor Shower, a Solar Eclipse, and the Best 'Kissing2020 will end on a high note for stargazers, with three unique night sky happenings in December.
HBO's 'The Undoing' Becomes Sky's Biggest U.S. Series Launch | THR NewsThe opening episode of HBO's glossy limited series 'The Undoing' has reached a cumulative 28-day audience of more than 2.78 million viewers for Comcast's European pay-TV giant Sky, making it bigger..
What's Coming to Netflix in December 2020 | THR NewsHere are all the television shows and movies hitting Netflix in December 2020.