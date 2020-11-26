Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Finale of 'The Undoing' Drew Biggest One-Night Audience on HBO | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:32s - Published
The Finale of 'The Undoing' Drew Biggest One-Night Audience on HBO | THR News

The Finale of 'The Undoing' Drew Biggest One-Night Audience on HBO | THR News

The finale of 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an HBO series in more than a year.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘The Undoing’ Killer Reveal Lands HBO’s Largest Audience Since ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale

‘The Undoing’ Killer Reveal Lands HBO’s Largest Audience Since ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale The finale of HBO’s limited series “The Undoing” drew 3 million viewers across all platforms,...
The Wrap - Published


Related videos from verified sources

This Month Will Bring 2020's Biggest Meteor Shower, a Solar Eclipse, and the Best 'Kissing [Video]

This Month Will Bring 2020's Biggest Meteor Shower, a Solar Eclipse, and the Best 'Kissing

2020 will end on a high note for stargazers, with three unique night sky happenings in December.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:40Published
HBO's 'The Undoing' Becomes Sky's Biggest U.S. Series Launch | THR News [Video]

HBO's 'The Undoing' Becomes Sky's Biggest U.S. Series Launch | THR News

The opening episode of HBO's glossy limited series 'The Undoing' has reached a cumulative 28-day audience of more than 2.78 million viewers for Comcast's European pay-TV giant Sky, making it bigger..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:27Published
What's Coming to Netflix in December 2020 | THR News [Video]

What's Coming to Netflix in December 2020 | THR News

Here are all the television shows and movies hitting Netflix in December 2020.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:12Published