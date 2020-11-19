AG Barr Won't Back Trump's Accusation That DOJ, FBI 'Know' Of Widespread Voter Fraud

US President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist that the election was stolen from him.

However, his campaign has lost more than two dozen lawsuits seeking to contest the results and halt ballot counting and certification.

According to Business Insider, he's also lost two recounts in Georgia and in Wisconsin.

Recently, Trump accused the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation of failing to help him uncover systemic voter fraud.

But Attorney General Bill Barr begged to differ with Trump on Tuesday, claiming the DOJ and FBI have no evidence of substantial fraud in the 2020 election.

Barr's break with Trump is particularly notable given that he has been in lockstep with Trump's narrative for months.

Barr pushed a baseless theory that expanding mail voting would lead to foreign countries flooding American voters with counterfeit mail ballots.