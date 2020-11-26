Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring'

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London.
The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
Dominic Raab has refused to rule out a third national lockdown if there isanother wave of coronavirus cases in the new year. The Foreign Secretary toldBBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show there is a “risk” of a third spike in casenumbers “if we don’t get the balance right”.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is "with regret" that the UK's aid budget is to be cut but added that it is necessary as "every penny of public spending will rightly come under intense scrutiny".
Tougher tier restrictions will come into force in England after MPs voted to approve the new Covid-19 regulations by 291 votes to 78, a majority of 213.
Tougher tier restrictions will come into force in England after MPs voted to approve the new Covid-19 regulations by 291 votes to 78, a majority of 213.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather caught Covid-19 in Liverpool and died on November 18. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within his family as he concluded the six-hour debate on the new tier restrictions to be implemented in England from Wednesday to replace the national lockdown. He told the Commons: "In my family, as in so many others, we've lost a loving husband, a father, a grandfather to this awful disease". The Health Secretary added "from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you to everyone in Liverpool for getting this awful virus under control". "It's down by four-fifths in Liverpool", he continued, "that's what we can do if we work together in a spirit of common humanity. We've got to beat this, we've got to beat it together."
MPs have backed the new system of coronavirus tiers for England as BorisJohnson survived the threat of a significant revolt from Conservative rebelsto pass the restrictions. The support paves the way for 99% of England toenter the toughest Tier 2 and 3 restrictions when the second national lockdownends on Wednesday.
