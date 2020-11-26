Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring'

Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Covid tier restrictions will help the UK 'bridge into the Spring', when there is hope a vaccine will move us into a 'whole different place'.

The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow after MPs approved the plans, despite 55 Conservatives voting against the Government and Labour abstaining from the vote.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London. The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
Dominic Raab refuses to rule out third lockdown [Video]

Dominic Raab refuses to rule out third lockdown

Dominic Raab has refused to rule out a third national lockdown if there isanother wave of coronavirus cases in the new year. The Foreign Secretary toldBBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show there is a “risk” of a third spike in casenumbers “if we don’t get the balance right”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Foreign Secretary: UK's aid budget is to be cut with regret [Video]

Foreign Secretary: UK's aid budget is to be cut with regret

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it is “with regret” that the UK’s aidbudget is to be cut but it is necessary as “every penny of public spendingwill rightly come under intense scrutiny”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Raab: It is ‘with regret’ that UK’s aid budget is to be cut [Video]

Raab: It is ‘with regret’ that UK’s aid budget is to be cut

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is "with regret" that the UK's aid budget is to be cut but added that it is necessary as "every penny of public spending will rightly come under intense scrutiny". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Spring (device) Spring (device)


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Treasury pick Yellen pledges 'urgent' pandemic help

 Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen describes the economic crisis brought on by the COVID pandemic as an "American tragedy" and warns without quick action to..
USATODAY.com

New Mexico nurse tends to her own father as he battles COVID-19 in ICU: 'He's our anchor'

 The Garcia family stays strong as their father fights against COVID-19. His daughter Carolina stays by his side as a nurse while his family looks on.
 
USATODAY.com

Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as White House coronavirus adviser

 President Trump's controversial adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned from his White House post. Atlas, a former Fox News..
CBS News

Covid-19: Stratford-upon-Avon council takes legal action over Tier 3

 Stratford-on-Avon District Council's leader says the data does not "warrant" the decision.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

MPs approve new Covid tiers to replace nationwide lockdown [Video]

MPs approve new Covid tiers to replace nationwide lockdown

Tougher tier restrictions will come into force in England after MPs voted to approve the new Covid-19 regulations by 291 votes to 78, a majority of 213. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published
Matt Hancock fights back tears in Commons [Video]

Matt Hancock fights back tears in Commons

Health Secretary Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather caught Covid-19 in Liverpool and died on November 18. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within his family as he concluded the six-hour debate on the new tier restrictions to be implemented in England from Wednesday to replace the national lockdown. He told the Commons: "In my family, as in so many others, we've lost a loving husband, a father, a grandfather to this awful disease". The Health Secretary added "from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you to everyone in Liverpool for getting this awful virus under control". "It's down by four-fifths in Liverpool", he continued, "that's what we can do if we work together in a spirit of common humanity. We've got to beat this, we've got to beat it together." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

Fauci: COVID-19 will continue unless "overwhelming majority" take vaccine

 In a Facebook live stream with Mark Zuckerberg, Fauci said Americans should be vaccinated if they want to be "part of the solution" to the pandemic.
CBS News
Facebook Oversight Board announces first six cases for review [Video]

Facebook Oversight Board announces first six cases for review

All cases involve a decision where Facebook originally decided to remove user content.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:03Published

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs [Video]

Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs

MPs have backed the new system of coronavirus tiers for England as BorisJohnson survived the threat of a significant revolt from Conservative rebelsto pass the restrictions. The support paves the way for 99% of England toenter the toughest Tier 2 and 3 restrictions when the second national lockdownends on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published
Emotional Matt Hancock tells MPs of death in his family from Covid-19 [Video]

Emotional Matt Hancock tells MPs of death in his family from Covid-19

Matt Hancock fought back tears as he revealed his step-grandfather died aftercatching Covid-19. The Health Secretary told MPs of the death within hisfamily as he concluded the six-hour debate on the new tier restrictions to beimplemented in England from Wednesday to replace the national lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

MPs back England’s tougher coronavirus tier system

 The restrictions will start at 00:01 GMT after MPs backed the plan by 291 votes to 78.
BBC News