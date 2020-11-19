Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hot Cocoa “Charcuterie” Boards Are Our Favorite New Holiday Trend

Video Credit: EatingWell - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Hot Cocoa “Charcuterie” Boards Are Our Favorite New Holiday Trend

Hot Cocoa “Charcuterie” Boards Are Our Favorite New Holiday Trend

Swiss and salami have had their day.

Learn how to ace hot chocolate charcuterie boards!


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Edgy Bangs for Fall 2020 [Video]

Edgy Bangs for Fall 2020

It's National Hair Day! A hot trend for fall? Edgy bangs! Here's how the look was rocked on the runways of New York Fashion Week Fall 2020.

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 00:32Published
5 Ways to Make Healthy Holiday Drinks at Home, According to Dietitians [Video]

5 Ways to Make Healthy Holiday Drinks at Home, According to Dietitians

Sip smart from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.

Credit: My Recipes     Duration: 00:46Published
Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For [Video]

Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For

The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:19Published