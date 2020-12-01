Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Hamilton, he woke up Monday morning with mild COVID-19 symptoms. .

Although he tested negative three times the previous week, Hamilton requested another COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

In a statement to Instagram, Hamilton said he was “devastated” to have tested positive.

He claimed that he and his team had been taking “all the precautions.” .

Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we’ve been in order to stay safe.

, Lewis Hamilton, via Instagram.

Hamilton went on to say that he had “immediately” entered self-isolation where he will stay for 10 days.

I’m gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others.

, Lewis Hamilton, via Instagram.

Hamilton will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.

If he fails to test negative following his self-isolation, he will also miss the following week’s season finale in Abu Dhabi


