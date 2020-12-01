Super Nintendo World Shares Sneak Peek Before Opening in February

Super Nintendo World is set to open at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Feb.

4, 2021.

According to Executive producer Thomas Geraghty of Universal Creative.

The theme park's new addition will offer an experience that "can be found nowhere else in the world.".

Guests can purchase Power-up Bands, which are linked to a smartphone app, .

Allowing them to store virtual coins and keys as they compete against other gamers in the park.

Bowser's Castle will feature the world's first officially recognized Mario Kart ride, "Koopa's Challenge.".

Guests will race through the Mushroom Kingdom, steering their way around the track, throwing shells at Koopa Lane, racing alongside Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach, Executive producer Thomas Geraghty of Universal Creative, via statement.

Yoshi's Adventure and Princess Peach's Castle are among other main attractions that were revealed