YOU CAN FIND A LIST OF LOTSSELLING TREES IN THE VALLEYOVER AT KTNV.COM.AND THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS INFULL SWING OUTSIDE THE



Related videos from verified sources Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election



Attorney General William Barr has told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not uncovered widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 34 minutes ago Crews say Tony Hsieh was 'barricaded' in fire during dispatch recordings



Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh was reportedly barricaded inside a storage shed during the fire that took his life, according to dispatch recordings. The fire happened on Nov. 18 at a home in Connecticut... Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:16 Published 44 minutes ago Estate Planning



Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 05:20 Published 48 minutes ago