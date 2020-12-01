AOC's second Twitch stream raises $200k for eviction defense, food pantries and more Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 weeks ago AOC's second Twitch stream raises $200k for eviction defense, food pantries and more For AOC’s second Twitch stream, the congresswoman returned to both encourage young people to be politically active and raise some money for charity.This time around, the congresswoman raised over $200,000 for eviction defense, food pantries and more.Once again, she played Among Us and was joined by Canadian Parliament member Jagmeet Singh and various prominent streamers.Notably, all these contributions were made on AOC’s ActBlue site, .which solicits money specifically from individuals and federal PACs with a limit of $20,000 per entity a year.This was a grassroots effort to reduce evictions as New York City’s COVID-19 renter protection protocols are set to expire.Initially, the goal of her second Twitch stream was the same as her first: to get more young people engaged and active in politics.AOC and her team decided to add in a charity drive as a last-minute edition and it turned out to be a resounding success 0

