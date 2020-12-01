Global  
 

Philadelphians Coming Together To Raise Awareness For World AIDS Day

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s
Community leaders offered prayers of remembrance and celebration virtually today.


World AIDS Day 2020: Frequently asked questions answered

*World AIDS Day* is observed every year on December 1 to raise awareness and educate people about the...
Mid-Day


Rally, signature campaign mark World AIDS Day

Administering of pledge, conduct of awareness rally and signature campaign marked the observance of...
Hindu

World AIDS Day Reminds Us About The Other Pandemic

Tuesday, December 1st is World AIDS Day and while the world focuses on COVID-19, the AIDS pandemic...
cbs4.com



World AIDS Day [Video]

World AIDS Day

December 1st is World AIDS Day. This year’s theme is global solidarity, and shared responsibility. To learn more, watch this video from Treepple Health News.

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 01:05
World AIDS Day commemorated in Tulsa [Video]

World AIDS Day commemorated in Tulsa

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:21
World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the pandemic, the World Health Organisation is also urging governments not to forget measures to curb HIV infections.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:05