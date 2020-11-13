Global  
 

Russian Serial Killer Confesses He Killed Old Women Because He Was Hungry

Dozens of elderly women were killed across Central Russia nearly a decade ago.

Now, CNN reports Russian authorities have detained a 38-year-old mechanic as the chief suspect in the case.

The man posed as a social services representative or maintenance worker to gain the trust of his victims. The Russian Interior Ministry said his victims were retired women aged between 75 and 90 who lived alone.

The suspect confessed following his detention.


