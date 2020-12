Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids



Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 12 hours ago

Kelly Clarkson Has Been Awarded Primary Custody of Her Children



She and ex Brandon Blackstock are in the midst of their divorce. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:45 Published 23 hours ago