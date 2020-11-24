Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Florida anti-bullying organization spreads important message during holidays

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:50s - Published
South Florida anti-bullying organization spreads important message during holidays

South Florida anti-bullying organization spreads important message during holidays

A South Florida non-profit organization is helping teens learn the value of kindness this holiday season.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South Florida Forecast: Chilly Start To December To Get Even Colder [Video]

South Florida Forecast: Chilly Start To December To Get Even Colder

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer reports another cold front will sweep through South Florida in time for the start of the weekend.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:32Published
Miami Weather: Cold Front Coming [Video]

Miami Weather: Cold Front Coming

The coldest air since early March is on its way into South Florida Monday night as a cold front sweeps south through the state.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published
This New Train Station Will Connect Disney World With the Orlando Airport and South Florid [Video]

This New Train Station Will Connect Disney World With the Orlando Airport and South Florid

This new train station is making it possible to visit Disney World without a car.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:49Published