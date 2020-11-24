South Florida anti-bullying organization spreads important message during holidays

South Florida Forecast: Chilly Start To December To Get Even Colder



Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer reports another cold front will sweep through South Florida in time for the start of the weekend. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:32 Published 7 minutes ago

Miami Weather: Cold Front Coming



The coldest air since early March is on its way into South Florida Monday night as a cold front sweeps south through the state. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago