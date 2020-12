London's high-end shops get Christmas decor update Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:40s - Published London's high-end shops get Christmas decor update On the last day of lockdown in London, people in London enjoy the new Christmas decorations in Bond Street, including at these high-end stores. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like