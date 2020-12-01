Who Will Get The COVID-19 Vaccine First
Because at first there will not be enough vaccine to go around, the CDC has to decide on group priorities.
CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
MN Required To Follow CDC Guidelines On Vaccine DistributionHealth Commissioner Jan Malcolm said health care workers and long-term care residents are in group 1-A and will get the COVID vaccine first. Group 1-B includes first responders like firefighters,..
As UK Approves Coronavirus Vaccine, US Is Just Days BehindWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.
Florida officials anticipate initial coronavirus vaccine shipment will be smallSpecific details are now emerging on how Florida will handle its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes a day after a CDC panel recommended nursing homes and healthcare workers take..