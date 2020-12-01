Global  
 

Who Will Get The COVID-19 Vaccine First

Because at first there will not be enough vaccine to go around, the CDC has to decide on group priorities.

CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.


Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to prioritise senior citizens

After United Kingdom (UK) authorised the use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a team of medical...
Debate continues over who should get new COVID vaccines first

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Dec 2, 2020 / 09:30 am (CNA).- A federal health advisory committee...
Health Workers Wary But Willing To Get COVID Vaccine

Watch VideoA key CDC committee voted Tuesday on who should get COVID-19 vaccines first. Their...
MN Required To Follow CDC Guidelines On Vaccine Distribution [Video]

MN Required To Follow CDC Guidelines On Vaccine Distribution

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said health care workers and long-term care residents are in group 1-A and will get the COVID vaccine first. Group 1-B includes first responders like firefighters,..

As UK Approves Coronavirus Vaccine, US Is Just Days Behind [Video]

As UK Approves Coronavirus Vaccine, US Is Just Days Behind

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Florida officials anticipate initial coronavirus vaccine shipment will be small [Video]

Florida officials anticipate initial coronavirus vaccine shipment will be small

Specific details are now emerging on how Florida will handle its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes a day after a CDC panel recommended nursing homes and healthcare workers take..

