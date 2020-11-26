Global  
 

President-Elect Joe Biden Formally Announces Picks For Economic Team

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:17s - Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Formally Announces Picks For Economic Team
CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the details.

Biden nominates former Fed Chair as treasury secretary

Biden nominates former Fed Chair as treasury secretary U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday unveiled his economic team, nominating Janet Yellen, former...
WorldNews - Published

Biden is reportedly considering Roger Ferguson, Gary Gensler, and former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault for top economic policy positions

President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce picks for his economic team early next week, and sources...
Business Insider - Published

Biden economic picks show early shape of administration's pandemic agenda

Biden's choices for his economic team are mostly viewed as safe, centrist and experienced —...
Upworthy - Published


President Trump turns to republican leaders for support [Video]

President Trump turns to republican leaders for support

As several states certify Joe Biden's win, President Trump is now turning on some figures in his own party. ABCs' Andrew Dymburt reports that he's been coming after republican leaders for how he feels..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team. Biden announced his picks at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 1. Some of the key members include:. Janet Yellen, Yellen..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
Meet The New Boss? McConnell Refers To 'The New Administration' [Video]

Meet The New Boss? McConnell Refers To 'The New Administration'

For the first time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has appeared to accept President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, McConnell had previously..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published