Manchester United are looking to qualify for the Champions League last 16 withone match to play as they face last year's finalists Paris St Germain.

A goalkeeping error gifts Liverpool a victory over Ajax which secures the Reds a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with one game to spare.

Manchester City have a late goal against Porto ruled out but a point is enough for them to secure top spot in Group C.

Players moving to the Premier League from overseas should get training to avoid cultural misunderstandings, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

PARIS (AP) β€” French league leader Paris Saint-Germain again dropped points when it was held by Bordeaux to 2-2 as winger Hatem Ben Arfa caused problems against..

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel PSG coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are facing one of the game's greatest challenges as they aim for a UCL win at Manchester United.

United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post.

PSG train at Old Trafford ahead of United battle PSG finalise training prep ahead of crucial UCL match at Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not taking Champions League progress for granted...

Manchester United will welcome the French champions to Old Trafford on Wednesday night for their...