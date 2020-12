Klopp 'very happy in the circumstances' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:54s - Published 4 minutes ago Klopp 'very happy in the circumstances' Jurgen Klopp was relieved his injury-hit Liverpool were able to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Ajax. 0

