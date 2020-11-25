Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It's World AIDS Day, A Time To Remember Those Lost To HIV & AIDS

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:50s - Published
It's World AIDS Day, A Time To Remember Those Lost To HIV & AIDS

It's World AIDS Day, A Time To Remember Those Lost To HIV & AIDS

CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with Marc Paige, who has been living with HIV for decades.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

World AIDS Day: Progress in HIV control but still a long way ahead for India

India's progress in HIV prevalence and mortality is noteworthy, but a lot needs to be done to meet...
DNA - Published

Recommitting to the battle against HIV & AIDS on World AIDS Day 2020

In the U.S. alone, more than 1 million Americans are living with HIV. Alphonso David, the president...
CBS News - Published

Elton John announces massive live special with Sam Smith and Rina Sawayama for World AIDS Day

Elton John will front a special live event to mark World AIDS Day (1 December). Sir Elton and his...
PinkNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

World Aids Day Marked During COVID Pandemic [Video]

World Aids Day Marked During COVID Pandemic

Tuesday is World Aids Day, and for those with HIV, it’s like living in two parallel pandemics. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Philadelphians Coming Together To Raise Awareness For World AIDS Day [Video]

Philadelphians Coming Together To Raise Awareness For World AIDS Day

Community leaders offered prayers of remembrance and celebration virtually today.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published
World AIDS Day [Video]

World AIDS Day

December 1st is World AIDS Day. This year’s theme is global solidarity, and shared responsibility. To learn more, watch this video from Treepple Health News.

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 01:05Published