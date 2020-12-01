Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

Those modifications will help those who live alone.

(WTHI) - It is Giving Tuesday, and the Terre Haute Will Center is making modifications to air fryers.

The Will Center in Terre Haute is working to provide air fryers to the visually impaired

The "will center" tells us that this will help older individuals who have a rough time cooking.

"so here's an opprotunity for you to be independent.

The information is all right there for you.

It's all in one package.

You've got the large print.

You've got tacticful marking.

And you can simply fix your own food at your convenience" the will center says the will the will center says with a 60 dollar donation... you can help give an air fryer to someone