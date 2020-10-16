CSIR Director slams Chinese report on origin of COVID-19, calls it 'faulty'

The 9th edition of International Sand Art festival began at Chandrabhaga Beach in Odisha. This year amid COVID-19, only 70 artists are participating from across India. This year, theme of the festival is based on "COVID Awareness". Artists are making beautiful sand sculptures, showcasing their talent.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chaired meeting with Department of Science and Technology, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, through video conferencing.
Routine testing patients for COVID-19 before major surgery could reduce the risk of respiratory complications and save lives, a new study revealed. Researchers working together around the world found that using a nasal swab test to confirm that asymptomatic patient was not infected with SARS-CoV-2 was associated with a lower rate of postoperative complications. The main benefit was seen before major surgery and areas with a higher rate of COVID-19. Swab testing gave an opportunity for surgeons to identify asymptomatic infected patients and postpone their operation, avoiding the severe risk of COVID-19 complications after surgery. Routine testing also helped to prevent cross-infection from patients with no symptoms to other elective surgical patients upon admission to hospital. The COVIDSurg toolkit will support individual hospitals, regions, and countries during a major global reorganisation of surgical services during the pandemic and beyond.
A new open source, a cloud-based tool called IDseq makes it possible to rapidly detect, identify, and track emerging pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2. This tool can identify pathogens before there is an available complete genome sequence; thus, it can be used for current infectious disease outbreaks and also for emerging ones. This will substantially aid in preventing future pandemics. The study was published in the journalGigaScience. The coronavirus pandemic demonstrates the importance of global infectious disease monitoring. Finding the cause of an infectious disease outbreak is challenging, especially if it stems from a previously unknown pathogen. IDseq, an open-source, cloud-based metagenomic analysis platform, identifies both novel and existing disease-causing pathogens from a given sample - be it a human, animal, or parasite - to provide an actionable report of what is happening on the ground in labs and clinics anywhere in the world. The new user-friendly IDseq software is open source and freely available to the global health community, reducing the barrier of entry to metagenomics.