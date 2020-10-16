CSIR Director slams Chinese report on origin of COVID-19, calls it 'faulty'

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Dr Shekhar C Mande on December 1 slammed dubious Chinese report which claimed that COVID-19 has origins in India or Bangladesh.

"A Chinese paper has been submitted for consideration of publication in Lancet, claiming India as origin of SARS COV2 virus.

It hasn't been peer-reviewed yet.

Study is badly done and won't stand the scrutiny of peer-review as its methodology is faulty," said Dr Mande.