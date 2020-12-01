Lilly's Light The Movie

Plot synopsis: Lilly's Light: The Movie is a fun-filled and heartwarming family musical, starring Lilly, (Sherry Hursey, Home Improvement, Bring It On) a loving foster mom and keeper of an enchanted lighthouse.

Using joy, love, laughter and song as her tools, Lilly shows everyone that "Life is Full of Possibilities!" Director Daniel Carrey, Andrew Ceglio Writers Sherry Hursey, Phelice Sampler Actors Sherry Hursey, Russell Lyons, Mindy Sterling, Brianne Tju, Fred Willard, Jean-Luc Martin, Lizzi Jones Genre Family, Musical Run Time 1 hour 18 minutes