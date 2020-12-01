California Dreaming Movie (1979) - Glynnis O'Connor, Dennis Christopher, Seymour Cassel, Tanya Roberts
California Dreaming Movie (1979) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A nerd from Chicago tries desperately to fit in with the California surfing crowd, blind to the fact that their lives are even more boring and empty than his.
Director: John D.
Hancock Writer: Ned Wynn Stars: Glynnis O'Connor, Dennis Christopher, Seymour Cassel and Tanya Roberts