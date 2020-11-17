Governor Reeves adds more counties to mask mandate

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago

Governor Tate Reeves is adding more restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

- - governor tate reeves is adding- more restrictions as- coronavirus cases continue to - rise in the state.- on monday, hospitalizations - reached a record high in- mississippi.- today, reeves added 13 counties- to the mask mandate - list that now covers 54 - counties, which is more than- half- of the state.

- those counties are: quitman,- jefferson, franklin,- noxubee, kemper, amite, coahoma- sunflower, scott, adams,- - - - oktibbeha, monroe and - washington.

- state health officer dr. thomas- dobbs is still stressing- to mississippians that right no- is not the time to attend non - essential gatherings.

- - "if there's no reason to go to party, there's- no reason right now.

We're- seeing large family gatherings- and even small ones, or - cocktail parties, or students - getting together at a parents - sponsored social- event.

This is where were seein- outbreaks.

The other phenomenon- we're - seeing is very concerning is- young, asymptmatic children - giving it to their- parents and their grandparents.- this is the phenomenon that's - very concerning - after the thanksgiving holiday- because we know we haven had a- significant mixing of - younger people who are higher - risk for the infection than - transmitting it to older- folks who are at higher risk fo- hospitalization and death and - - - - certainly we can anticipate thi- will give us increased pressure- and burden on the health- system."

Dr. dobbs also mentioned the- excitement of the vaccines- that will be distributed.

