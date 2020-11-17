Governor Reeves adds more counties to mask mandate
Governor Reeves adds more counties to mask mandate
Governor Tate Reeves is adding more restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.
- - governor tate reeves is adding- more restrictions as- coronavirus cases continue to - rise in the state.- on monday, hospitalizations - reached a record high in- mississippi.- today, reeves added 13 counties- to the mask mandate - list that now covers 54 - counties, which is more than- half- of the state.
- those counties are: quitman,- jefferson, franklin,- noxubee, kemper, amite, coahoma- sunflower, scott, adams,- - - - oktibbeha, monroe and - washington.
- state health officer dr. thomas- dobbs is still stressing- to mississippians that right no- is not the time to attend non - essential gatherings.
- - "if there's no reason to go to party, there's- no reason right now.
We're- seeing large family gatherings- and even small ones, or - cocktail parties, or students - getting together at a parents - sponsored social- event.
This is where were seein- outbreaks.
The other phenomenon- we're - seeing is very concerning is- young, asymptmatic children - giving it to their- parents and their grandparents.- this is the phenomenon that's - very concerning - after the thanksgiving holiday- because we know we haven had a- significant mixing of - younger people who are higher - risk for the infection than - transmitting it to older- folks who are at higher risk fo- hospitalization and death and - - - - certainly we can anticipate thi- will give us increased pressure- and burden on the health- system."
Dr. dobbs also mentioned the- excitement of the vaccines- that will be distributed.
He- warns those who plan on - getting the