Ryan Tannehill and Ryan Fitzpatrick Top Michael Fabiano’s List of Quarterbacks to Start in Week 13

Salvon Ahmen and Tony Pollard Top Michael Fabiano’s List of Running Backs to Start in Week 16Sports Illustrated’s fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano makes some suggestions on who to start or sit at RB in Week 16
Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield Top Michael Fabiano’s List of Quarterbacks to Start in Week 16.Sports Illustrated’s fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano makes some suggestions on which passers to start or sit.. A few of the quarterbacks Fabiano discusses include Jalen Hurts, Baker..
Cooper Kupp and Antonio Brown Headline Michael Fabiano’s List of Wide Receivers to Start in Week 16Some of the players Fabiano talks about include Cooper Kupp, Antonio Brown, Tyler Lockett, and Robby Anderson.