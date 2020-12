Stuart couple helps keep Christmas tradition alive

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:58s - Published 4 minutes ago

A Stuart couple is helping to keep a 30-year Christmas tradition alive.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5PHOTOJOURNALIST SAVANAH RESNIKSHOWS US HOW.NATS OPENING ENVELOPE“DEARSANTA..OH YOUTHIS”“THE ONES I LIKE ISWHEN THEY SAY I WAS GOOD FORPART OF THE YEAR” CHARLENLEBLANC HOMEOWNER-SANTAHELPER SOT“THIS STARTED OUTWITH US THINKING THAT THATSANTA MAKE IT HALF A DOZEN OR ADOZEN LETTERS IN HIS MAILBO”NATS LETTERS“IT SAYS SANTA IWANT MY FAMILY TO HAVE THEGREATEST TIME OF THE YEA”“INTHE FIRST YEAR WE HAD LIKE 5”“PINK MICROPHONE FROZEN TOYSPINK CAMER” CHARLENE LEBLANCHOMEOWNER-SANTA“THE CHRISTMAS MAGIC IS STILLALIVE FOR THEM.

AND IT MAKESIT FOR US AS WELL THECHRISTMAS MAGIC IS STILL ALIVEFOR THEM.

AND IT MAKES IT FORUS AS WEL”“STILL SHOWS ALITTLE BIT OF NORMALCY DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC THAT I THINKSOME OF US LOST THA”“YOURSTREET NAME?

SILVERBELL.“CHARLENE LEBLANCHOMEOWNER-SANTADO YOU NOT DO THIS WHEN YOULIVE ON THAT STREE”“ITDEFINITELY IS SOME THING THATIS WELL LIKED BY NOT JUSTPARKWOOD NEIGHBORS, IT STEMSNOW INTO PORT ST.

LUCI”CHARLENE LEBLAHOMEOWNER-SANTA“THEY ASK SOME OF THE MOST FUNTHINGS.

AND THEN THIS ONE.THIS ONE HERE.

AND I JUSTGLIMPSED AT IT.

IT SAYS DEARSANTA.

I LIKE YOUR MUSTACHE.

IALSO LIKE YOUR EYE BALLS.

HEDOESNJUST IS LETTING US KNOW HEENJOYS THIS.““DO YOU THINKSANTAFIND THIS HOUSE?

YES.

BECAUSI PUT MY ADDRESS ON THELETTER.“