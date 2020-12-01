Goula Grinch is stealing Christmas cheer in Pascagoula

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman held a special press conference Tuesday morning regarding the Goula Grinch who has been terrorizing residents in the city.

- - <nats: "look there's max" it's been less than 2 weeks - since the goula grinch was- granted parole on "good behavior" yet he has already been- wreaking havoc in the city of - pascagoula.

- the city is preparing for their- annual "downtown for the holidays' christmas - celebration on december 4th.- it's a joyous occasion for- citizens to commemorate - the beginning of the holiday- season, although too- much holiday cheer might entice- one individual- determined to ruin christmas.

- chief matt chapman, pascagoula- police department - - - - "we got some intel, that the goula grinch is supposed to com- to the parade this friday - night."

But rest assured pascagoula pd- remains confident in- their abilities to contain the- monster who's heart is an empty- hole.

- chief matt chapman, pascagoula- police- department "we have extra bodie out we're looking for him, he's- very elusive but- we will catch him" the goula grinch has already- burglarized an army navy store,- caused chaos on the roads, and- even robbed a pascagoula- council women this holiday- season.

Katarina luketich,- public information officer, - pascagoula "he's all about that miscuif but we think if he does- - - show up for downtown for the- holidays, he'll see how great o- a community this is.

So we know- if he does- come his heart will grow two- sizes."

Until the pascagoula pd capture- the grinch, there's a - few saftey tips that can be don- to keep you and your family - safe.

- homeowners and business should- keep their buildings well - lit and secured.

Citizens shoul- adhear to direction given - by law enforcement.

When- shopping don't be - distracted by your phone, lock- your car doors and have a firm- grip on your bags or belongings- don't fall victim to a grinch - this holiday season, in - - - pascgoula lorraine weiskopf,- news