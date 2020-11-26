The latest on coronavirus

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:56s - Published 3 days ago

Priority status to be hired atLee Health after they graduate.In Cape Coral, Rob Manch, Fox 4.OUR STATE HAS OFFICIALLY REACHEDOVER ONE-MILLION COVID-19 CASES.TODAY, THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHREPORTED MORE THAN 88-HUNDREDNEW CASES.

FOR A BREAKDOWN ONTHE NUMBERS HERE IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA..

HEAD TO FOX 4 NOW DOTCOM.IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC━ ASTATE LAWMAKER WANTS TO STRIPFLORIDA OF ITS ABILITY TOMANDATE VACCINATIONS.

SUPPORTERSOF THE BILL, FILED THIS WEEK,SAY IT’S TOO MUCH POWER FOR THEGOVERNMENT TO WIELD.

CAPITOLREPORTER FORREST SAUNDERS JOINSUS FROM TALLAHASSEE.Lawmakers say they becameinterested in changing this lawafter discovering it existedonly recently.

But will bluntingthe state’s abilities now hurtFloridians later.

PKG "I havefamily that lives inMassachusetts that I haven’tseen for almost a year now."(SUSAN :58)Suzanne Ferrell-Locke and BobLutz(LOOTS)are anxiously awaiting a returnto norma━ and they believe aCOVID vaccine is the cure.

"Aslong as the science is there andit’s approved, I’m going to getit."(BOB 1:13)What they’re less sure about iswhether the state should requireit.

"That’s so hard to answer,to be honest."(SUSAN 2:28)A law from the 90s givesFlorida the abilit━ allowingthe state’s health officer torequire vaccinations duringpublic health emergencies, orface quarantine.

"It’s just toomuch power for the government tohave."(SAB 1:29)Rep.

Anthony Sabatini’s billaims to strike that languagefrom the current law.

Thelimited-government Republicansaying individual rights need totake priority even amid deadlyviruses.

"Do you think there isever a circumstance where youthink the government should havethe authority?"(FS 3:40)"N━ i believe in a freesociety where people make theirown decisions.

I trust peoplemore than I trust government."(SAB 3:49)Groups like the AmericanMedical Association haven’tweighed in on Florida’s la━Though they advocate ending mostvaccine exemptions in schools.The groups credit mandates withcontrolling a slew of diseases."The more people take i━ thesafer everyone will be."(BOB 3:18)Bob and Suzanne were reluctantto take a side on a staterequirements But said they’dcertainly feel better if peopleput science first.

"I just wishwe lived in a scientificallyliterate society where peopleknew it was a good thing totake."(BOB 3:09)FORREST If approved, Sabatini’sbill would take effect July ofnext year.

Even s━ it won’tlikely play a role in COVID.

Thgovernor has already said hwon’t be issuing a vaccinationmandate.

IM FORREST SAUNDERSREPORTINGIF YOU NEED TO GET TESTED FORCORONAVIRUS...THE COLLIER COUNTYMOBILE TESTING UNIT WILL BE OUTAT TWO DIFFERENT LOCATIONS THISWEEYOU CAN HEAD TO THE GOLDEN GATECOMMUNITY CENTER IN NAPLES BYSEVEN TONIGHT.

IF YOU NEED A FLUSHOT...YOU CAN GET THAT THITHURSDAY BETWEEN NINE A-M ANDONE AT THE R-C-M-A HEALTH FAIR.THAT’S IN IMMOKALEE.IF YOU WERE TESTED FOR COVID ATTHE HERTZ ARENA LAST WEEK...ASTILL HAVEN’T RECIEVED YOURRESULTS...THEY SAID TO GIVE THELAB A CALL AT THE NUMBER O